Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $65.25 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Ameris Bancorp worth $65,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

