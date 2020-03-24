Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of New York Times worth $55,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New York Times by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in New York Times by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upped their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYT opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.81. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

