Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,025 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Cactus worth $66,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $898.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

