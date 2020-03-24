Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 44,454 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Primerica worth $64,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Primerica by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.