Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 141,376 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $55,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ARWR stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

