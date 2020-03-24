Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 372,003 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Tech Data worth $55,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

