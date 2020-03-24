Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,061 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Curtiss-Wright worth $56,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.60. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

