Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Cinemark worth $66,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNK opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

