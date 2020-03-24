Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to “Buy”

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.32.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 4,994,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,429. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.