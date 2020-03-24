GQ Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,186 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of GQ Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $26.83 on Tuesday, hitting $408.61. 952,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $343.15 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

