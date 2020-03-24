GQ Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.8% of GQ Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GQ Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 642,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684,246. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

