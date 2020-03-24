GQ Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of GQ Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GQ Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

