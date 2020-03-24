Graft Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,400.15 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Graft has a total market cap of $78,400.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00710411 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.