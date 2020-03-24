Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen Buys 1,733 Shares

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16.

Shares of GHC traded up $27.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.52. 27,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $56,830,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

