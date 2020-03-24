Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.71 ($27.57).

GYC stock traded up €1.69 ($1.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €18.40 ($21.40). The stock had a trading volume of 685,609 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.10. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

