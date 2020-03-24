Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00347239 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.