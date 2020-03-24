Graviocoin Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $312,910.98 and $849.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,290,851,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,056,737 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

