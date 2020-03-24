GravityCoin (GXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,249.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,574.50 and approximately $2,249.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.02615989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00185145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

