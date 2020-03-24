Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 113,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

