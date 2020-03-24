Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.92. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

