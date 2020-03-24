Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 113,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

