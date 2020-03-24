Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.24% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

