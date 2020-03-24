Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

GSBC opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

