GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,664,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Sunday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

