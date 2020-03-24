Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $17.38 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00007072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinall, KuCoin and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,380,720 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, BitForex, Bisq and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

