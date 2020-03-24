Grove Holdings Lp Willow Purchases 6,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $28.62 on Tuesday, hitting $274.62. 90,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average of $364.56. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHAL. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

