Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Bimbo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GRBMF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

