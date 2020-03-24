Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

GCI stock opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.01. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

