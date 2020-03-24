GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Price Target Cut to $4.50

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTYH. BidaskClub raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

GTYH opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 303.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 191,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

