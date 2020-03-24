Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.12. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,760 shares of company stock valued at $217,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

