Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.26 and a twelve month high of C$28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.09. The stock has a market cap of $492.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,116,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,116,400.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

