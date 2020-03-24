H Hays Lindsley Sells 6,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 490,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $833.42 million, a P/E ratio of -482.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Trupanion by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

