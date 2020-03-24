Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) PT Lowered to $4.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 335.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

HNRG stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

