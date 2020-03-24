Halo Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Halo Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $622,312.67 and $17.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,705,313,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,701,739,311 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

