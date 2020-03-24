Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Director Buys 7,000 Shares

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Director John J. Ahn bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 296,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $282.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 351,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.