Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 2,329,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

