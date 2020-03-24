HashBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,811.45 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. HashBX has a market cap of $861,811.45 and approximately $288.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.04050819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003503 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

