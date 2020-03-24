Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €545.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €545.00 ($633.72) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €574.20 ($667.67).

Shares of Rational stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €464.00 ($539.53). The stock had a trading volume of 15,748 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €597.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €662.78. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

