HBZ coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $303,113.79 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $303,113.79 and $19,401.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.04205358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010947 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003525 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

