HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of HCI Group worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in HCI Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. HCI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

