HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,353 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HD Supply worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in HD Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.