Head to Head Analysis: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. MoSys (OTCMKTS:MOSY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advantest and MoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and MoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.56 billion 2.40 $512.94 million $2.61 12.19 MoSys $10.09 million 0.22 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.39% 26.84% 17.38% MoSys -25.58% -35.07% -20.21%

Summary

Advantest beats MoSys on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

