Head-To-Head Analysis: Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) vs. Antero Resources (OTCMKTS:AR)

Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Escalera Resources has a beta of 25.05, indicating that its share price is 2,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalera Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -29.58% -1.47% -0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Escalera Resources and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.06 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -6.33

Escalera Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Escalera Resources and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 3 9 2 0 1.93

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 433.70%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Escalera Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Escalera Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalera Resources

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

