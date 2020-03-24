Head-To-Head Analysis: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

8.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 10.97% 4.59% 0.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $56.89 million 2.08 $4.42 million $0.58 27.24

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.