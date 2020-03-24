Head to Head Comparison: Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) & Chaparral Energy (NASDAQ:CHAP)

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 61.01% 19.61% 6.55% Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $1.07 billion 0.68 $404.43 million $2.78 2.82 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.15 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.63

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 11 0 0 2.00 Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 719.78%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Chaparral Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 329.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

