Head to Head Review: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Golden Bull (NYSE:DNJR)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CNFinance alerts:

This table compares CNFinance and Golden Bull’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million 0.60 $76.64 million N/A N/A Golden Bull $7.89 million 0.78 -$3.43 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 17.20% 15.65% 3.59% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Golden Bull, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Golden Bull on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.