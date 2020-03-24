Head-To-Head Review: MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) versus Herbalife Nutrition (NASDAQ:HLF)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Herbalife Nutrition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 10.36 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 0.82 $311.00 million $2.82 9.56

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MultiCell Technologies and Herbalife Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife Nutrition 0 2 3 0 2.60

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus price target of $34.19, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% Herbalife Nutrition 6.38% -79.08% 14.08%

Risk and Volatility

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats MultiCell Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The company offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprising dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products consisting of facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, such as N-R-G tea and energy drink products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through own retail stores, as well as through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

