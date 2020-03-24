Head-To-Head Review: Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) & Global Cord Blood (NASDAQ:CO)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26% Global Cord Blood 39.60% 12.85% 6.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Opes Acquisition and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 2.47 $43.38 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

