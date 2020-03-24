Head-To-Head Review: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 119.52% 3.54% 1.61% Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.36%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 5.58 $383.55 million $1.66 12.66 Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

