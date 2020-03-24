Head-To-Head Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 0.83 $11.30 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.09 -$2.00 billion $0.72 1.00

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 4 6 3 0 1.92

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 497.99%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62% Gulfport Energy -116.37% 4.70% 2.40%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

